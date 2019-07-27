Capra’s double leads New Hampshire to 4-2 win over Reading

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Vinny Capra hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by Capra, part of a three-run inning, gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead before Brock Lundquist hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the third inning when Mickey Moniak hit a solo home run.

The Fisher Cats tacked on another run in the third when Alberto Mineo hit an RBI double, scoring Lundquist.

Reading saw its comeback attempt come up short after Darick Hall scored on a groundout in the fourth inning to cut the New Hampshire lead to 4-2.

Vinny Nittoli (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Reading starter Adonis Medina (6-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Reading won the first game 2-0.