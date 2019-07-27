Brown hits walk-off double, Florida beats Daytona 2-1

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Logan Brown had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Florida Fire Frogs beat the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 on Saturday.

The Tortugas took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Andy Sugilio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Drew Mount.

Starters Nolan Kingham and Mac Sceroler turned in great performances for Florida and Daytona, respectively. Kingham went 8 2/3 innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out nine. Sceroler went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Sean McLaughlin (2-2) got the win in relief while Andy Cox (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Tortugas, Alejo Lopez singled three times.