Tax Wins wins Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga

Tax took the lead at the top of the stretch and held off a late charge by favored Tacitus to win the $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

The Grade II test for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles featured two of the top horses from the Triple Crown — Tacitus and War of Will — but Tax, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, took advantage of a tough start by Tacitus to win by three-quartersof a length.

The gelded 3-year-old son of Arch, Tax paid $11.00, $4.30 and $2.90. Tacitus returned $2.80 and $2.30, and Global Campaign paid $3.20 to show.

War of Will led early but faded to fifth in the six-horse field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Jim Dandy victory for Tax came one week after Maximum Security, the disqualified first-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, won the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park to zoom to the top of the 3-year-old division.