Cairo’s homer leads DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to 5-1 win over DSL Indians

, (AP) -- Marlon Cairo hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to a 5-1 win over the DSL Indians on Saturday.

The home run by Cairo scored Hector Martinez and Julio Enrique to give the Dodgers Shoemaker a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers Shoemaker later tacked on a run in both the second and fifth innings. In the second, Martinez hit an RBI double, while Cairo scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Eli Moron (4-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Indians starter Miguel Cordones (1-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Dodgers Shoemaker improved to 6-2 against DSL Indians this season.