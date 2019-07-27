Ghelfi’s sac fly leads GCL Mets to 3-2 win over GCL Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Mitch Ghelfi hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, driving in Kenedy Corona with the go-ahead run, as the GCL Mets topped the GCL Marlins 3-2 on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the GCL Marlins.

Corona scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then stole third.

The walk by Ashford scored Blaine McIntosh to tie the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the third, GCL Marlins took the lead on a double by Kameron Misner that scored Victor Mesa and Nasim Nunez. GCL Mets answered in the next half-inning when Ghelfi scored on a wild pitch.

Joshua Cornielly (2-0) got the win in relief while Edgar Sanchez (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Mets took advantage of some erratic GCL Marlins pitching, drawing a season-high 13 walks in its victory.

For the GCL Marlins, Nunez singled three times, also stealing four bases. Misner doubled and singled, driving home two runs.