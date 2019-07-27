Gutierrez leads DSL Rangers1 to 5-4 win over DSL Cubs1

, (AP) -- Jember Gutierrez had three hits and scored three runs as the DSL Rangers1 beat the DSL Cubs1 5-4 on Saturday. The DSL Rangers1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

DSL Rangers1 took the lead in the first when Michael Chirinos hit a sacrifice fly and Jose Rodriguez scored when a runner was thrown out and Ronier Lascarro scored on an error.

After DSL Rangers1 added a run in the third when Gutierrez scored on an error, the DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Josue Fernandez stole home and Yohendrick Pinango hit an RBI single.

The DSL Rangers1 tacked on another run in the seventh when Gutierrez scored on a groundout.

DSL Cubs1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Augusto Acevedo hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Juan Mora scored on a groundout in the ninth to cut the DSL Rangers1 lead to 5-4.

DSL Rangers1 right-hander Jhan Zambrano (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jesus Gomez (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.

Acevedo homered and singled for the DSL Cubs1.

DSL Rangers1 improved to 6-2 against DSL Cubs1 this season.