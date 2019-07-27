Munoz, Alvarez carry DSL Red Sox1 to 15-0 win over DSL Rays1

, (AP) -- Alixandri Alvarez had four hits and four RBI, and Nixson Munoz allowed just three hits over six innings as the DSL Red Sox1 beat the DSL Rays1 15-0 on Saturday.

Munoz (4-0) struck out five to pick up the win.

DSL Red Sox1 scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when it exploded for six runs, including an RBI single by Eduardo Vaughan.

Rafael Nunez (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while walking one in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Rays1 were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the DSL Red Sox1's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.