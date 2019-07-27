Rivas’ homer leads GCL Blue Jays to 3-2 win over GCL Phillies East

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Rivas hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the GCL Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the GCL Phillies East on Saturday.

In the top of the third, GCL Phillies East grabbed the lead on a triple by Marcus Lee Sang that scored Micah Yonamine and Guarner Dipre. GCL Blue Jays answered in the bottom of the inning when Hugo Cardona hit a two-run single.

Rivas homered and singled in the win.

Sem Robberse (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Gabriel Cotto (0-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.