Shaw’s homer leads Sacramento to 18-3 win over Tacoma
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Chris Shaw hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 18-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday.
The home run by Shaw scored Steven Duggar and Joey Rickard to give the River Cats a 3-0 lead.
Trailing 5-1, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Connor Kopach and Ian Miller hit RBI singles.
Steven Okert (6-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tacoma starter Nabil Crismatt (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Rainiers, Jordan Pacheco doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.
With the win, Sacramento improved to 11-3 against Tacoma this season.
