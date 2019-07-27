AZL Brewers Blue beats AZL Angels 8-6

PHOENIX (AP) -- Darrien Miller and Alex Hall scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Brewers Blue to an 8-6 win over the AZL Angels on Saturday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 6-6 before Arbert Cipion hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The AZL Brewers Blue tacked on another run in the eighth when Reidy Mercado scored on an error.

Jhoan Cruz (1-4) got the win in relief while Yeyson Velez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Trent Deveaux homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the AZL Angels.