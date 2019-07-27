Negrin, Charles carry Yucatan to 7-2 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Art Charles homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Yoanner Negrin allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Piratas de Campeche 7-2 on Friday.

Negrin (11-4) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Yucatan added to its lead when Charles hit a solo home run.

Campeche answered in the bottom of the inning when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a solo home run to get within one.

Carlos De Leon (1-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

Rodriguez homered and singled for the Piratas.