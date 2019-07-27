Yang’s homer leads Billings to 9-5 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Eric Yang hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 9-5 win over the Missoula Osprey on Friday.

The home run by Yang, part of a four-run inning, gave the Mustangs a 4-1 lead before Matt Lloyd scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Billings starter Justin McGregor (1-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Patrick McGuff (4-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.

For the Osprey, Tristen Carranza homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.