Other Sports
Gore leads Amarillo to 2-1 win over Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- MacKenzie Gore hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Springfield Cardinals in a 2-1 win on Friday.
Gore (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing four hits.
Amarillo broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Kyle Overstreet drew a bases-loaded walk and Hudson Potts scored on a wild pitch.
The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brian O'Keefe hit a solo home run.
Angel Rondon (4-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
O'Keefe homered and singled for the Cardinals.
Comments