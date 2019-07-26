Fermin, Naylor lead the way for Lake County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Jose Fermin homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Lake County Captains defeated the South Bend Cubs 6-4 on Friday.

Bo Naylor fell a home run shy of the cycle with two RBIs for Lake County.

Lake County took the lead in the first when Fermin hit a two-run home run and Naylor scored on a groundout.

After South Bend scored a run in the first, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the second inning when D.J. Artis hit an RBI double, driving in Marcus Mastrobuoni.

The Captains later added two runs in the fifth and one in the ninth. In the fifth, Fermin hit an RBI double and then scored on a triple by Naylor, while Naylor hit an RBI single in the ninth.

South Bend saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mastrobuoni hit an RBI single, scoring Rafael Narea in the ninth inning to cut the Lake County lead to 6-4.

Skylar Arias (4-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while South Bend starter Faustino Carrera (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Cubs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 16 runners on base in the loss. For the Cubs, Artis doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.