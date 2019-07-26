Ferguson’s triple leads Delmarva to 4-3 win over Charleston

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Jaylen Ferguson hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 4-3 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday.

The triple by Ferguson started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Shorebirds a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ryne Ogren hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Seamus Curran.

After Charleston scored a run in the sixth on a double by Oliver Dunn, the RiverDogs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brandon Lockridge hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Josh Stowers.

Delmarva starter Grayson Rodriguez (8-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Yoendrys Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.