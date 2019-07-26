Thomas’ homer leads Biloxi to 3-1 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 3-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday.

The home run by Thomas, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Cooper Hummel scored on a sacrifice later in the inning.

The Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Riley Mahan hit an RBI double, bringing home Bryson Brigman.

Starter Dylan File (6-1) got the win while Chad Smith (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

For the Jumbo Shrimp, Mahan reached base three times.

With the win, Biloxi improved to 10-5 against Jacksonville this season.