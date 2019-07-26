Brusa’s single leads Richmond to 5-3 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Gio Brusa hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday.

The single by Brusa gave the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead and capped a three-run inning for Richmond. Earlier in the inning, Richmond tied the game when Bryce Johnson hit an RBI double.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on another run in the seventh when Zach Houchins hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Howard.

Howard doubled and singled twice for Richmond.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Richmond starter Caleb Baragar (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Sean Brady (3-9) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over seven innings.

For the Curve, Robbie Glendinning homered and singled, driving in three runs.