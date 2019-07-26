Mella, Aquino spur Louisville to 4-2 win over Scranton/WB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Aristides Aquino hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Keury Mella allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Louisville Bats defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-2 on Friday.

Mella (7-10) allowed one run while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

Scranton/WB cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Mike Ford hit a solo home run.

Louisville answered in the bottom of the inning when Aquino hit a two-run home run.

The RailRiders saw their comeback attempt come up short after Breyvic Valera hit an RBI double, scoring Clint Frazier in the ninth inning to cut the Louisville lead to 4-2.

Deivi Garcia (1-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Ford homered and singled for the RailRiders.

With the win, Louisville improved to 3-1 against Scranton/WB this season.