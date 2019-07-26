Dedelow’s single leads Winston-Salem to 7-3 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 7-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday.

The single by Dedelow capped a three-run inning and gave the Dash a 5-2 lead after JJ Muno scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The Dash later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Tate Blackman hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Muno to secure the victory.

Blackman doubled twice, driving in two runs for Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem right-hander Jonathan Stiever (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kirk McCarty (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Will Benson tripled twice for the Hillcats.