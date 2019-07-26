Marte scores on double play in 10th, DSL Tigers2 beats DSL Royals2

, (AP) -- Kendry Marte scored on a double play in the top of the 10th inning to lead the DSL Tigers2 to a 7-6 win over the DSL Royals2 on Friday.

Marte scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Reliever Jose Diaz (1-1) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit to pick up the win. Christian Paulino (0-2) went one scoreless inning, striking out one in the Dominican Summer League game.

Lazaro Benitez doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs in the win. Iverson Leonardo singled three times.

Jean Carvajal singled twice, also stealing a base for the DSL Royals2.