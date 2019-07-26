Perez’s single leads DSL Indians to 5-4 win over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker

, (AP) -- Derian Perez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Indians to a 5-4 win over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Friday.

The single by Perez started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, DSL Indians took the lead when Jesus Lara got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then added to it when Angel Martinez and Gabriel Rodriguez got hit by pitches with the bases loaded.

Following the big inning, the Dodgers Shoemaker cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Miguel Droz hit a two-run double.

Abraham Figueroa (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Horacio Andujar (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the Dodgers Shoemaker, Droz doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, DSL Dodgers Shoemaker is 5-2 against DSL Indians this season.