France’s homer leads El Paso to 15-9 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Ty France hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday.

The home run by France scored Josh Naylor to give the Chihuahuas a 6-4 lead.

El Paso starter Dietrich Enns (10-6) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tanner Anderson (6-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.

For the Aviators, Corban Joseph homered, doubled and singled three times, driving in three runs.