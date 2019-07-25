Fargas leads Richmond over Altoona 3-1

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas singled twice as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Altoona Curve 3-1 on Thursday.

Altoona started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Mitchell Tolman advanced to second on a ground out by Bralin Jackson, stole third, and then scored on a double by Logan Hill.

After Richmond scored two runs, the Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the seventh inning when Gio Brusa hit an RBI single, scoring Jalen Miller.

Richmond right-hander Brandon Lawson (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Pedro Vasquez (6-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.