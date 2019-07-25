Ailing Ledecky returns to US relay at world championships

FILE - In this Monday July 21, 2019 file photo, United States' Katie Ledecky reacts after her second place finish in the women's 400m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Ledecky has withdrawn from the 200-meter freestyle event on medical grounds. AP Photo

Katie Ledecky is returning to competition at the world championships, with the ailing American set to swim in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Ledecky's return marks her first competition since Monday, when she withdrew from the 200 free preliminaries and the 1,500 free final because of illness.

Her coach, Greg Meehan, says Ledecky was bothered by dehydration and vomiting, symptoms that first began near the end of the U.S. team training camp in Singapore.

Meehan said Ledecky's status for the 800 free on Friday would be evaluated after the relay.

She was set to swim the second leg of the relay, joining Simone Manuel, Melanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin in the final.