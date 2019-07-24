Rickard’s home run leads Sacramento over Fresno in 10 innings

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Joey Rickard hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Sacramento River Cats to an 8-6 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The home run capped the four-run inning for the River Cats after Henry Ramos hit an RBI double and Francisco Pena hit a solo home run to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Fresno scored on a home run by Taylor Gushue that brought home Brandon Snyder. However, the rally ended when Ray Black struck Jake Noll out to end the game.

Mike Gerber homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Jandel Gustave (2-2) got the win in relief while Derek Self (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Carter Kieboom, Snyder and Gushue each had three hits for Fresno. The Grizzlies failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.