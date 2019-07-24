Leyba, Almonte lift Reno over Tacoma in a 10-7 slugfest

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Domingo Leyba homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Reno Aces topped the Tacoma Rainiers 10-7 on Tuesday. The Aces snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Abraham Almonte homered and doubled with three RBIs and a pair of runs for Reno.

Reno took the lead in the first when Leyba hit a two-run home run and Andy Young hit a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 8-3, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jaycob Brugman and Chris Mariscal hit back-to-back three-run and solo home runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Aces added to their lead in the seventh when Yasmany Tomas hit a two-run home run.

Reno right-hander Riley Smith (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Darren McCaughan (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over five innings.

Brugman homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Rainiers. Kelby Tomlinson doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs.