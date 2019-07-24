Jimenez’s triple leads AZL Indians Blue to 10-7 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Pablo Jimenez hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 10-7 win over the AZL Mariners on Wednesday.

The triple by Jimenez gave the AZL Indians Blue a 10-6 lead and capped a six-run inning for AZL Indians Blue. Earlier in the inning, AZL Indians Blue tied the game when Cristopher Cespedes hit an RBI double and then took the lead when Michael Amditis hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, AZL Mariners cut into the lead on a solo home run by Anthony Lepre.

Jordan Jones (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Deivy Florido (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lepre homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the AZL Mariners.