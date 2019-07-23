Other Sports
Cullen hits walk-off single in 10th, Rome beats Hagerstown 5-4
ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Greg Cullen hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Rome Braves topped the Hagerstown Suns 5-4 on Tuesday.
Shea Langeliers scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to third following singles by Griffin Benson and Cullen.
One batter earlier, Benson singled, scoring Braden Shewmake to tie the game 4-4.
The Suns took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Israel Pineda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jacob Rhinesmith.
Jose Montilla (3-7) got the win in relief while Christian Vann (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
For the Suns, Rhinesmith homered, doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs. Cole Daily singled three times.
