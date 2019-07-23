Randolph hits walk-off homer, Reading beats Binghamton 8-6

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Cornelius Randolph hit a walk-off two-run homer, as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-6 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Fightin Phils tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth when Raul Rivas hit an RBI double, bringing home Randolph as part of a two-run inning.

Randolph homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Addison Russ (2-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joe Zanghi (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jason Krizan singled three times, scoring two runs for the Rumble Ponies. Luis Carpio singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.

The teams split the doubleheader after Binghamton won the first game 2-1.