Grosse leads AZL Mariners to 7-5 win over AZL Brewers Blue

PHOENIX (AP) -- Cody Grosse tripled and singled twice as the AZL Mariners defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 7-5 on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, AZL Brewers Blue tied the game when Cam Devanney hit an RBI double, scoring Luis Silva.

Leading 4-2, the AZL Mariners extended their lead in the fourth inning when Jepherson Garcia and Edwin Gil scored on an error.

The AZL Mariners tacked on another run in the sixth when Grosse hit an RBI single, scoring Luis Veloz.

AZL Brewers Blue saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alex Hall scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the AZL Mariners lead to 7-5.

Christian Pedrol (4-2) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Blue starter Alexis Ramirez (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, AZL Brewers Blue got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Silva doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. The AZL Brewers Blue left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 14 baserunners in the loss.