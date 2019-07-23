Miller hits walk-off homer in 11th, Amarillo beats NW Arkansas 9-8

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Owen Miller hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-8 on Monday.

Earlier in the inning, Rodrigo Orozco singled, scoring Taylor Kohlwey to cut the NW Arkansas lead to 8-6.

The Sod Poodles scored one run in the 10th before NW Arkansas answered with three in the next half-inning to take an 8-5 lead.

David Bednar (1-5) got the win in relief while Holden Capps (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Naturals, Emmanuel Rivera doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs.