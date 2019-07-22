Lagrange leads St. Lucie over Palm Beach 5-1

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Wagner Lagrange homered and had three hits, driving in three as the St. Lucie Mets topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-1 on Monday.

St. Lucie got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a triple, Manny Rodriguez scored on a single by Lagrange.

After St. Lucie added two runs, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nolan Gorman hit an RBI single, scoring Imeldo Diaz.

The Mets later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Edgardo Fermin hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Lagrange to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. Lucie starter Thomas Szapucki (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Perry DellaValle (5-6) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after giving up two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings.