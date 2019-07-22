Marmol’s sac fly leads AZL Indians Red to 7-5 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Roger Marmol drove in Will Bartlett with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 7-5 win over the AZL Angels on Monday.

The sacrifice fly gave the AZL Indians Red a 6-5 lead.

The AZL Indians Red tacked on another run in the ninth when Marlin Made scored on a groundout.

Wuilson Meza (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Connor Van Scoyoc (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Rainier Rivas doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the AZL Angels.