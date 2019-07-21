Gomez’s single leads State College to 5-2 win over Williamsport

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Dariel Gomez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 5-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday.

The single by Gomez started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Spikes a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Stanley Espinal drew a bases-loaded walk and Brylie Ware scored on a wild pitch.

Herbert Iser hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Logan O'Hoppe in the fourth inning to give the Crosscutters a 1-0 lead. The Spikes came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Terry Fuller hit a solo home run and Pedro Pages scored on a double play.

Williamsport tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Bryson Stott hit a solo home run.

Jeremy Randolph (1-2) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Adam Cox (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

O'Hoppe tripled, doubled and singled for the Crosscutters. Stott homered and singled.

With the win, State College improved to 5-2 against Williamsport this season.