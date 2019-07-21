Atlanta United strikes late in 2-0 victory over DC United

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez scores a goal past D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid for a 2-0 victory in a soccer match on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton

Gonzalo Martínez had a goal and an assist in the closing minutes to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 2-0 on Sunday.

Brad Guzan had three saves for his MLS-leading 10th shutout this season.

Atlanta (11-8-3) controlled the action throughout — finishing with 71.4% possession and outshooting D.C. United 18-7 — and finally broke through as time waned. Darlington Nagbe lofted a cross that Martínez headed home from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 89th minute. Josef Martínez slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long ball from Gonzalo Martínez flipped it over the head of charging goalkeeper Bill Hamid and into the net in the second minute of stoppage time.

D.C. (9-6-8), which has just one win its last five games, fell into third in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind Atlanta (36) and four back of Philadelphia.

Josef Martínez chipped a penalty kick over the crossbar in the 72nd minute. It was just the second times in 17 tries in MLS that he failed to convert from the spot.

REVOLUTION 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Charles Gil had a goal and an assist, Matt Turner had a career-high seven saves and New England beat expansion FC Cincinnati to extend its unbeaten streak to 10 games.

New England (8-8-6) is 6-0-4 since a 5-0 loss at Chicago on May 8.

Defender Kendall Watson poked away the ball from Gustavo Bou at the top of the 6-yard box, and Gil first-timed a rising side-footer into the net to give the Revolution the lead in the ninth minute.

Antonio Mlinar Delamea scored in the 55th, heading a cross by Gil just inside the near post. It was the third career goal for Delamea, a 28-year-old defender in his third MLS season.

FC Cincinnati (5-14-2) has lost eight of its last 10 and has been outscored 33-9 during that stretch.

RED BULLS 1, ORLANDO CITY 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brian White scored, Luis Robles had four saves and New York slipped past Orlando City.

Robles had his fifth shutout of the season and his first since June 1 for the Red Bulls (10-8-4).

White scored in the 32nd minute, bouncing a sliding first-timer off goalkeeper Brian Rowe and into the net.

Orlando City dropped to 7-10-5.