Montgomery beats Jackson 4-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Brett Sullivan scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 4-3 win over the Jackson Generals on Sunday.

Sullivan scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by Tristan Gray and then went to third on a single by Gray.

The Generals tied the game 3-3 when Pavin Smith hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Jason Garcia (3-0) got the win in relief while Kevin McCanna (3-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.