Lozada has 4 hits, leads Greenville to 16-5 win over Columbia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Everlouis Lozada homered twice, doubled and singled, scoring four runs while also driving in four, as Greenville beat the Columbia Fireflies 16-5 on Sunday.

Columbia tied the game 3-3 in the fourth after Chase Chambers and Jose Miguel Medina hit back-to-back two-run and solo home runs.

Greenville answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring five runs to take the lead. Lozada hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Greenville later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Grant Williams hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Lozada to help punctuate the blowout.

Greenville starter Chris Machamer (4-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Jaison Vilera (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Brian Sharp singled three times for the Fireflies.