Sanchez leads Saltillo to 6-3 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Jonathan Sanchez pitched seven scoreless innings, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes in a 6-3 win on Sunday.

Sanchez (8-5) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.

Saltillo broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh when Rainel Rosario hit an RBI single, driving in Dariel Alvarez.

After Saltillo added five runs in the ninth, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Saul Soto hit a three-run home run.

Bennett Parry (0-3) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out 12 to take the tough loss in the Mexican League game.