Garcia leads Memphis to 13-2 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit two home runs and drove in eight runs, as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 13-2 on Sunday.

Garcia hit a grand slam in the third inning off Scott Blewett and then hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Gabe Speier.

Memphis starter Jake Woodford (6-6) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Blewett (5-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over three innings.

Memphis took advantage of some erratic Omaha pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Erick Mejia doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Storm Chasers.