Stevenson’s run leads Dunedin to 4-3 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Cal Stevenson scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Sunday.

Stevenson scored on the play to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

After Dunedin added two runs in the sixth, the Stone Crabs cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Ronaldo Hernandez and Kaleo Johnson hit RBI singles.

Dunedin starter Nick Allgeyer (7-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Stephen Woods Jr. (8-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up two runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.