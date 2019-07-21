Feliciano hits walk-off single, Carolina beats Wilmington 5-4

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Mario Feliciano hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 5-4 on Sunday.

Brice Turang scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Tristen Lutz and then went to third on a single by Feliciano.

The Blue Rocks tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Nick Pratto hit a solo home run.

Reliever Anthony Bender (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run and three hits over two innings. Rito Lugo (2-3) allowed one run and got one out in the Carolina League game.

Eddie Silva homered, tripled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win. Turang tripled and singled twice.

Pratto homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Blue Rocks.

Despite the loss, Wilmington is 9-2 against Carolina this season.