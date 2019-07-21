Fletcher’s homer leads Kane County to 8-5 win over Dayton

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to an 8-5 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

The home run by Fletcher started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Kane County took the lead when Tra Holmes hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when Ryan January and Geraldo Perdomo scored on an error.

The Cougars later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Holmes hit a two-run single and January scored when a runner was thrown out to secure the victory.

Kane County starter Matt Tabor (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Eduardo Salazar (4-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.