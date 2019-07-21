Lopez’s single leads Lansing to 4-2 win over Clinton

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Otto Lopez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 4-2 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Sunday.

The single by Lopez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 3-2 lead before Hunter Steinmetz hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Clinton went up 2-0 early after Peyton Burdick hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Thomas Jones hit an RBI double in the second. Lansing answered in the third inning when Tanner Kirwer scored on a groundout.

Starter Troy Miller (4-4) got the win while Raul Brito (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.