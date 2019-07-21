Rosa’s homer leads Lakeland to 8-6 win over Daytona

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Rosa hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to an 8-6 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday.

The home run by Rosa started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Flying Tigers a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, John Valente hit an RBI single and Brady Policelli scored on a groundout.

In the top of the ninth, Daytona cut into the lead on a single by Alejo Lopez that scored Jonathan India.

Mark Ecker (5-0) got the win in relief while Diomar Lopez (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

In the losing effort, Daytona got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Lorenzo Cedrola singled three times, scoring three runs.

Despite the loss, Daytona is 11-1 against Lakeland this season.