Palma’s single leads Grand Junction to 13-4 win over Orem
OREM, Utah (AP) -- Ronaiker Palma hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 13-4 win over the Orem Owlz on Saturday.
The single by Palma started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Rockies a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Walking Cabrera scored on a wild pitch and Christian Koss hit a three-run home run.
The Rockies later added four runs in the fifth and two in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.
Ever Moya (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Emilker Guzman (1-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
David Clawson homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Owlz.
