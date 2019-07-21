Other Sports
Griffin’s homer leads Burlington to 7-3 win over Great Lakes
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Spencer Griffin hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 7-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday.
The home run by Griffin broke a scoreless tie.
The Bees later tacked on six runs in the seventh, including a two-run single by Kevin Maitan.
Parker Joe Robinson (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Great Lakes starter Stephen Kolek (6-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
