Caldwell’s homer leads Biloxi to 12-3 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Bruce Caldwell hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 12-3 win over the Mobile BayBears on Saturday.

The home run by Caldwell, part of a five-run inning, gave the Shuckers a 3-1 lead before Dillon Thomas hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Shuckers later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Patrick Leonard hit an RBI single, scoring Joantgel Segovia, while Segovia hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh.

Biloxi right-hander Dylan File (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Luis Madero (4-8) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Biloxi improved to 9-3 against Mobile this season.