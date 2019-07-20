Garry Jr., Smith lead Elizabethton to 10-7 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Willie Joe Garry Jr. hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Max Smith tripled and doubled as the Elizabethton Twins defeated the Bluefield Blue Jays 10-7 on Saturday.

The home run by Garry Jr. gave the Twins a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for Elizabethton. Earlier in the inning, Trevor Jensen hit an RBI single and Kidany Salva hit a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 7-1, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ryan Sloniger scored on a wild pitch and Scotty Bradley scored on a single and PK Morris hit a sacrifice fly.

The Twins later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Garry Jr. hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Seth Gray to secure the victory.

Elizabethton starter Prelander Berroa (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sam Ryan (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.

For the Blue Jays, Sloniger homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Bradley singled three times, scoring three runs.