Danville beats Johnson City 4-2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Brandon Parker and Garrett Saunders scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 4-2 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Saturday.

The play gave the Braves a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Johnson City cut into the lead on a double by Carlos Soler that scored Victor Garcia.

Zach Daniels (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Johnson City starter Julio Puello (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Cardinals, Todd Lott homered, doubled and singled.