January, Barrosa lead the way for Hillsboro

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Ryan January doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Eugene Emeralds 5-4 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hops and a three-game winning streak for the Emeralds.

Jorge Barrosa homered and singled with two runs for Hillsboro.

Up 1-0 in the second, Hillsboro extended its lead when Jesus Marriaga hit a two-run single and Kristian Robinson hit an RBI double.

Trailing 5-2, the Emeralds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Fernando Kelli hit a two-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Erin Baldwin (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eugene starter Josh Burgmann (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Hillsboro improved to 6-3 against Eugene this season.